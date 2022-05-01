Cold snap forecast for Bathurst region later this week

news, local-news,

THE first cold snap of the year is expected to hit Bathurst later this week. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the city could expect a high of 11 on Thursday and Friday, with the temperature forecast to drop as low as 1 and 2 on each day respectively. The mercury is expected to hit just a high of 9 on both days in Orange, while Oberon can expect the same with the mercury dropping to -1 on Thursday. READ ALSO: It's Bathurst's first cold snap of the year, as it enters the final month of autumn. That cold spell is expected to follow two days of relative pleasant weather on Monday and Tuesday, when the mercury reach a high of 19 and 21 respectively. Looking at Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye data, the first major snows of the season are expected in the Snowy Mountains, but there's very little forecast for the highlands around the Central West. There are, however, a few patches near the high country near Jenolan Caves that could experience snow on Thursday and Friday evening.

