A chance to meet and question your federal election candidates

community,

CALARE'S federal election candidates will face the community at the upcoming candidate forum on Thursday. Hosted by the Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Association (CPSA), the forum is an opportunity for voters to hear about candidates' policies and put their own questions to them. CPSA president John Hollis has a list of questions ready, but looks forward to opening up the forum to questions from the floor. "I think it's important that the audience can ask their questions, rather than just the questions I have," he said. The six candidates, including incumbent Andrew Gee, have been confirmed to attend. ALSO MAKING NEWS: The forum will start at 10am in the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) theatre. Candidates will each have five minutes to introduce themselves before questions begin. Community members must ask their questions in less than one minute, with candidates to have a couple of minutes to respond. A morning tea will be held after the forum, giving people an opportunity to speak to candidates in a more relaxed setting. "It's important for the candidates to be able to talk to anyone one-on-one over a cup of tea, so we're looking at providing a full spectrum of accessibility to the candidates," Mr Hollis said. "You've got the presentation by the candidates, you've got the questions to the candidates from the floor and then after that you've got the one-on-one possibility." The CPSA will also run a raffle on the day. All members of the community are welcome to attend the forum, regardless of if they are a CPSA member or not. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/2e1297a2-9db8-46fd-be30-0f309dbec02c.jpg/r0_67_1017_642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg