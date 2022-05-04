news, local-news,

The Buy Regional initiative is encouraging people to spoil mum locally this Mother's Day. Stone Pine Distillery is one of a few local businesses registered on the Buy Regional web page which was created to directly support regional businesses. The local distillery offers a range of spirits to suit all taste buds and owner Ian Glen said consumables make a great gift for people who are unsure of what to get. The businesses listed on the Buy Regional page offer a range of products and Mr Glen said it's a great platform to boost small businesses. "For people looking for something, if not local at least regional and not from a big multinational, then it's a great platform to see what's out there," he said. "Because a lot of us are small businesses we're often not known much outside of our little area so it's a good website for sure. "We certainly really appreciate the local support that we've always had, we never take it for granted, and we hope that if people are looking around for gifts they'll consider our stuff." Other local businesses registered on the Buy Regional webpage include Food We Do, Illa Langa Farm, Antonia's Irises and Diversity Fashion. Illa Langa Farm is a locally owned business that provides quality handmade jams, pickles, preserves, pastries and cakes with all fruit and vegetables produced at the farm. Part owner Sheena Rigby said their products are available at a number of venues in town and local support is vital for small businesses. "It keeps the local economy going, it keeps the businesses open and it makes Bathurst a much more viable town to live in to be able to share your own products and for people to buy locally," she said. Bathurst MP Paul Toole said the Buy Regional initiative features more than 800 businesses with thousands of present ideas for mum this Mother's Day. "Sometimes you don't know where to start when looking for the perfect gift, and so Buy Regional acts as a front door to these businesses helping you find something unique for mum from the comfort of your own home," Mr Toole said. "Mother's Day is a chance to shower mum with love, so why not discover a new regional business and find the perfect gift before Sunday. "This is also an opportunity to support small businesses in the Northern Rivers region that are recovering from the devastating effects of the recent floods." For those still looking to buy mum that perfect gift a list of businesses is available on the Buy Regional page on the NSW Government website. Businesses can still register for the initiative.

