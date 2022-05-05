sport, local-sport,

CRAIG LOWNDES will headline a team formed with the sole purpose of raising funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA) at the upcoming Bathurst 12 Hour. Lowndes, a two-time winner of the 12 Hour, will be joined by Alex Davison, Geoff Emery and Scott Taylor, aboard a Scott Taylor Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car at the May 13-15 event. The car will field a livery entirely dedicated to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, which will also be the official charity partner of the event for the first time. Around 18,000 Australian men are diagnosed each year with prostate cancer, and over 3,300 will die from the disease. Fundraising on the day will include donation points at the event this year, at the town-to-track activation on Thursday prior to the race and via online portals on the Bathurst 12 Hour and Supercars websites. Since his family has a strong history of prostate cancer, Lowndes has long been a supporter of the Prostate Cancer Foundation's efforts to raise both funding and awareness. "I have had a long relationship with the Foundation and their efforts to raise awareness about the disease," Lowndes said. "It can be a taboo subject for many men and it is important to talk about it and go and get checked. Hopefully what we are doing this year will encourage people to go and do just that. "When this opportunity was presented, I couldn't get behind it quick enough. "It's like the ideal weekend; a chance to raise funds and awareness for a really important cause, but also spend a weekend at Bathurst in a Porsche. It wasn't hard to say yes. "We're all really excited about getting to the track. We're going there to have a great time and really enjoy the whole race and everything around it. "The important element of the weekend is doing what we can to get the word out about the Prostate Cancer Foundation's efforts and then having a great time with a good group of guys in the Porsche."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/90903ec6-b898-4762-987b-cf04a964fcff.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg