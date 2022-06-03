Western Advocate
Good News

Bathurst Harness Racing Club has a long history in Bathurst

AR
By Amy Rees
June 3 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bathurst Harness Racing Club may have only been at the College Road premises since 2014 but the club itself plays a big role in Bathurst's history.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AR

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.