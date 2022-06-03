The Bathurst Harness Racing Club may have only been at the College Road premises since 2014 but the club itself plays a big role in Bathurst's history.
Most people would associate Bathurst Harness Racing with the local showground, and rightly so considering it was home to the racing code for over a century.
Advertisement
The club's chief executive officer Danny Dwyer said the first race meeting was in 1910 and the industry grew from there.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Short-term housing crisis: 'We have people in tents in the snow'
Being in the heart of Bathurst, racing at the showground was a big draw card for the club with people driving past often popping in to check out the action.
"They were great days at the showground and a lot of memories for everyone I think," he said.
"The closeness of the racing to the crowds, the atmosphere was always a big thing and the smaller track so you could actually hear the drivers and you got the feel.
"People also used to park around the track and they'd sit in their cars and watch the races."
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Signage documents multifaceted significance of Wahluu-Mount Panorama
The Bathurst Harness Racing Club is synonymous with the Gold Crown Carnival, which has attracted people from interstate to Bathurst since the carnival's introduction in 1987.
The stables were packed with locals and visitors all vying to win the prestigious event and be crowned the winner.
Mr Dwyer said one of the negatives to racing at the showground was it being largely an outdoor venue, which was not ideal during Bathurst's colder months.
In 2014, the club made the big move out of town and to College Road where the facilities are much better suited to all seasons.
"You can come up here and you don't even have to go outside anymore, whereas at the showground you had to go outside to see the races," he said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Lavish your taste buds with teas and smoothies
"The facility is the perfect size now for the crowd that we do get at race meetings and we accommodate in other areas on the bigger nights."
Mr Dwyer said he has enjoyed watching the club evolve and hopes too see more growth in the future.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.