Visitors to Wahluu-Mount Panorama will now be able to learn more about the mountain's multifaceted significance to the Bathurst community through interpretive signage installed on the boardwalk.
While the signage explains how Mount Panorama became the world-famous race track it is today, it also delves into the Wahluu creation story and the mountain's significance to the local Wiradyuri population.
The project was developed by Bathurst Regional Council with the assistance of the Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council, Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation and the Bathurst District Historical Society.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the signage has been installed to enhance the visitor experience across the top of the mountain.
"The signage complements the views of Bathurst and the region by providing an explanation of the nature, origin and significance of Mount Panorama," Cr Taylor said.
"The signage style was chosen specifically to reflect the shape of the mountain and the racing track, and the colouring of the panels to reflect the colours of the view behind them."
Wiradyuri elder Dinawan Dyirribang, who shared Wahluu's creation story to the project, said it's a significant addition that recognises the mountain's cultural roots.
"The story of the three brothers- Wahluu, his elder brother Gaanha-bula and younger brother Guhanal wanyi- and how they went through initiation to become men resonates with the challenge race car drivers face to conquer the track," Dinawan said.
"Today's drivers are guided by their 'elders'...Dick Johnson, Allan Moffat, Mark Skaife, all those fellas...and it's the same thing with our people."
Gaanha-bula and Guhanal wanyi are the Wiradyuri names for Orange's Mount Canobolas and Carcoar's Mount Macquarie respectively.
Dinawan said the story is as much about morals as it is about creation.
"The two elder brothers competed for the love of a young girl, and it resulted in Gaanha-bula killing Wahluu out of jealousy. They all broke laws, and it teaches the lesson of why you should never give into rage and jealousy," he said.
Dinawan said the story was passed down to him by his uncle, and has been on display on the Macquarie Rivercare Information Board in Bicentennial Park since the 1990s.
"We now have the story on permanent display atop Wahluu and alongside the Wambuul [Macquarie River], which is important recognition for this region's Wiradyuri history," he said.
Wahluu was officially adopted as Mount Panorama's dual name in 2015.
