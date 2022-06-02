How many people wake up of a morning genuinely excited to go to work, well Robyn Wray certainly does.
The Bathurst local has been making herself smoothies for years and decided to share her recipes with the community and start a business.
After months of searching for the perfect location and setting up the premises on Howick Street, Lavish Nutrition was brought to fruition.
Opening at the start of November 2021, the last seven months have been a thrill for Ms Wray, who is overjoyed with the response her smoothie bar has received from the community.
"I love everyday. I feel excited each morning that I get to go to work," she said.
"I love the opportunity to meet new people, I love the opportunity to journey with people as well.
"I'm proud of what we've done. COVID created so much disconnection in society, so being able to provide some kind of connection for people is lovely."
Lavish Nutrition offers a range of low-calorie smoothies and energy loaded teas along with the recent addition of smoothie bowls.
There are gluten and dairy-free options, which are also vegan friendly, and Ms Wray has found she has hit a niche market in town.
The loaded teas contain vitamins, zinc, phyllium, aloe vera and green tea to provide an extra energy boost during the day, and the smoothies and smoothie bowls are a quick option for someone in a rush and on the go.
"So many people are lacking energy and healthy fast food options," Ms Wray said.
"Smoothies are under 250 calories, and there's lots of different options depending on if you like your fruit, chocolate or coffee, and we also have warm smoothies."
Lavish Nutrition is constantly adding new flavours to the menu to suit all taste buds.
Ms Wray said her main aim is to really listen to customers and get a guide of what they like.
She enjoys creating new recipes around flavour ideas suggested by the community and said she's very humbled by the clientele Lavish Nutrition has built up in less than a year of business.
