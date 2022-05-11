news, local-news,

One of Australia's newest music 'power couples' is set to converge on Bathurst next Friday to perform a bunch of new songs they've recently written together. Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham have been on the road since late March as part of their 'Wanna Go There' tour in support of their debut 2021 record as duo, The Song Club. The pair are scheduled to perform at Bathurst RSL Club on Friday, May 20, in what will be a free live music event. READ ALSO: Bathurst audio engineer helps Oberon musician remaster cassette recordings Urquhart and Cunningham are already experienced musicians in their own right: Urquhart as one of Tamworth's finest country music exports and Cunningham through folk band The Waifs. But the pair's musical partnership blossomed in 2020 through Song Club: a creative collective that tasked members with writing a song a week. "It doesn't sound that daunting for a professional musician, but given the fact I was juggling this with lockdowns, home schooling and radio commitments, there were a few balls being juggled," Urquhart said. "Song Club was certainly a change for me, as it's not normally the way I write songs, but after I linked up with Felicity, the tunes just came thick and fast," Cunningham added. READ ALSO: Australian magician Cosentino to perform at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre Nine of the 11 songs on The Song Club were written as weekly 'Song Club' compositions. Urquhart said the music differs from prior individual releases in the sense they've helped bring out the best in each other as musicians. "I'm the type of musician who puts the mouth into gear before the brain, but Josh is able to put these scatty words of mine into phrases that sound really smart," Urquhart said. "Josh can do amazing things not only with words, but with melody as well, he's just awesome." The pair were able to get three weeks worth of gigs in to support the record last year before the lockdown, with the current tour their first uninterrupted run. "We're back to performing more or less like we used to, and the shows so far have been beautifully received," Cunningham said. READ ALSO: Pillars of Bathurst: Family welcomes induction of Theo and Efthermia Venardos "Josh and I have both been through some pretty ugly parts of life in recent years, so we want these songs to help audiences stay positive and feel a strong sense of joy," Urquhart added. "We're especially excited to get back to Bathurst. Both of us have fond memories performing there, and we can't wait to help locals have a good night out." The pair will be supported by Raechel Whitchurch, who was recently in Bathurst for a MusicNSW professional development session for regional artists. For more information, visit www.felicityurquhart.com or www.joshcunningham.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

