It was great news for the Royal Bathurst Show with dynamic weather patterns and COVID cancellations not enough to deter people from attending and enjoying this year's event. There was muddy conditions, muggy weather and some frosty, foggy mornings thrown in as well, but Bathurst Agriculture and Horticultural Pastoral Association (Bathurst AHP) secretary Brett Kenworthy said they pushed on. "We've had people endure that weather and still say straight away 'we had a great show'," Mr Kenworthy said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "We had humidity on Friday night which felt like 25 degrees and then Saturday night it felt like it was freezing, so it was a very interesting show from a weather point of view." Though the weather caused a few delays with the competitions, everything worked out well in the end. In the past when weather has been a hindrance to the show it's been evident in crowd numbers. Mr Kenworthy said they can usually predict the drop in attendance when the weather is bad and sometimes they lose up to a third of their average crowd. This year was different and the Bathurst AHP were pleased with the turnout and support. "Once that weather cleared during the day the patrons were clearly ready and waiting to turn up," Mr Kenworthy said. "We've had weather affected shows in the past [but] it doesn't seem to have been the case this time, people made the effort to come out." Despite remnants of COVID still proving problematic, Mr Kenworthy said the show had a lot of interest with the commercial stall section. Although there were some last minute cancellations due to COVID, the amount of interest meant the show had a waiting list of commercial stalls to fall back on. Both last year's and this year's shows received heavy bookings and people are already booking ahead for next year. The final numbers for attendance haven't yet been finalised but the Bathurst AHP is expecting it to be around the show's average figure which is 24,000 to 26,000 people. Mr Kenworthy said this figure is a good indication that the online ticket sale strategy they have adopted is working well. "People can easily with their phones standing at the gate can buy a ticket and save a bit of money and not have to cue up," he said. After receiving feedback from the public the Bathurst AHP will make a few minor tweaks for next year but overall are very pleased with result of the show. Mr Kenworthy thanked all of the sponsors for helping make the show a success.

