The demand for firewood is huge and with the brisk Bathurst winter approaching, locals are looking to stock up on premium wood. Central West Firewood and Landscape has been preparing for an influx of orders for months, after selling over 1400 tonnes of wood last year and still running out. The local firewood business owner Stuart Turner said they've been trucking in wood from as far as Central Queensland, doing their best to ensure they don't run out this year. ALSO MAKING NEWS: With some local competitors stopping business, the demand for firewood around the Central West continues to rise. "There's a huge demand for high quality firewood and we are trucking it from as far north as Central Queensland. We also do buy from local producers and farmers where we can," Mr Turner said. "The demand last year outstripped supply and this year, we're coming into an equally busy season. "We've made sure during the summer that we shored up our supply lines to make sure that we don't run out as best we can." Central West Firewood and Landscape stock a range of quality wood, including Premium Vintage Iron Bark which is becoming harder and harder to get. To improve efficiency, the local business invested in a machine called the Rex 900, which can cut up to 40 tonnes of wood per day and create one tonne of kindling. Mr Turner said purchasing the Rex 900 was one of a few investment decisions he made that have been greatly beneficial. "It's an automatic splitter that can be operated by one or two people," he said. "It allows us to load directly into a customer's vehicle or truck, that way product is not sitting in mud when we have wet weather. "We can also adjust the size the wood is cut up into." Central West Firewood and landscape offers small and large loads of firewood to local businesses and for people to burn at home.

