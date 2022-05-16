news, local-news,

Golf and rugby league will be on the menu at the Men of League fundraiser on Sunday. In the charity's first major fundraiser since the outbreak of the COVD-19 pandemic, Men of League will be hosting a nine-hole ambrose at the Bathurst Golf Club, with a number of ex-NRL players expected to be on hand too. Men of League's Royce George said he's expecting a big turnout on Sunday. "There's limited numbers. We were going to do this last year to tie in with our Railway celebrations, but COVID stuffed us around and we had to postpone it," he said. READ MORE: "The wellbeing officer from Men of League is coming up and she'll be talking about what Men of League do. "We also have former players like ex-footballers like James Grant, Garry Jack, Mark Geyer and Don McKinnon, as well as a few ex-Railway players. "Royce Simmons is also expected to be here around 3.30pm." A signed photo frame of Ricky Stuart and Ron Coote will also be auctioned off, as well as two watches by Zed and Zed and a number of other items. Winners of the golf tournament will be presented a trophy donated by Blueprint Signs and Designs. Mr George encouraged anyone who wants to come along and get a photo or autograph with the ex-NRL players, they should come up to the golf clubhouse at either 12pm or 4pm. "We'll also be asking for a small donation too," he said. For more information, contact Mr George on 0408 635 011.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/bcbe5063-5f83-4787-b882-dcfab0c17dc8.JPG/r0_135_3813_2289_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg