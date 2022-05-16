community,

BATHURST Uniting Church will celebrate a significant milestone for one of its most iconic features. The church will have its doors open on Friday evening as it marks 100 years since the installation and dedication of its stained-glass windows. Bathurst Uniting Church Reverend Keith Hamilton said people will be able to come to the church between 6pm-7pm on Friday evening to admire the windows, which will be illuminated by newly installed lighting. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "People will be able to come along and admire the stained-glass windows and they'll also be able to find out the stories of the window," he said. The windows were originally designed by John Radecki and installed by J Ashwin and Co in 1922. While the church will be open on Friday evening for people to view the windows, they can admire the church building from 7pm-10pm every night, being illuminated by new lightning. On Sunday, May 22, a special 9.30am worship service will be held at the church and on Zoom, followed by a morning tea, where people will be able to inspect the stained-glass windows. For more information on the milestone celebration, contact Rev Hamilton on 0417 487 446 or visit the website at www.bathurstunitingchurch.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

