An extremely rare 1968 Bathurst Monaro is expected to bring in excess of half a million dollars when it goes to auction in June. The '68' Holden HK 327 Monaro is one of only 1100 that were ever made and rose to fame when the same model finished first, second and third in the 1968 Bathurst 1000, known as the Hardie Ferodo 1000 at the time. The Monaro will be auctioned off at Burns and Co Auctions in Melbourne on June 19 and auctioneer Ashley Burns is thrilled to have secured such a unique vehicle. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "It's a gorgeous looking car," he said. "It's got 7000 miles showing on the clock which is nothing and it's got the original paper receipt and the original service books which is a rare thing in itself. "The interior is mint, it's silver mink which is a metallic silver with red interior and if you want a HK Bathurst Monaro that's the colour combination you want." The iconic Australian muscle car was registered until 1985 and has since been stored in a dry storage shed in Perth. With the market perceived to be stronger on the eastern seaboard the Monaro was sent to Burns and Co to be auctioned off. Mr Burns said it's a privilege to be working with such a rare car that has a lot of Bathurst prominence.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/6b16c9bf-f8a9-4f7b-9ed8-7cd619d3cb93.jpeg/r0_158_2419_1525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg