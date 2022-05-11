news, local-news,

There will be well over 40,000 titles for sale at Lifeline Central West's annual Bathurst Book Fair, which starts Thursday at the Bathurst Showground. For the first time, the event will take place over four days, with Thursday to specifically cater for senior citizens. Lifeline Central West executive director Alex Ferguson said there will be plenty of CD's and DVD's for sale in addition to books. READ ALSO: More than 20mm forecast to fall between Thursday and Friday "There's around 8000 CD's and DVD's to complement the 36,000 books we'll have for sale over the four days," Mr Ferguson said. "We've been running this event in Bathurst for 13 years now, and the quality just keeps getting better and better." READ ALSO: Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham to perform at Bathurst RSL Club Mr Ferguson said the proceeds from the fair help Lifeline Central West carry out local programs designed to help individuals in times of crisis. "We have a number of volunteer phone counsellors trained to answer calls from individuals in desperate need of crisis support, with the training funded through initiatives such as book fairs," he said. "The impact of COVID-19 has made our services more essential than ever, so we hope to see a host of books sold over the next few days." READ ALSO: Despite problematic weather Bathurst Royal Show was a success The book fair will be open 9am to 4pm Thursday to Saturday, and 10am to 2pm Sunday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

