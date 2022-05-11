More than 20mm forecast to fall between Thursday and Friday

news, local-news,

IT'S not as heavy as previously forecasted, but Bathurst is still expected to receive a considerable drop of rain in the next few days. The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting up to 15 millimetres of rain for Bathurst on Thursday, followed by another eight on Friday. READ MORE: There is some rain forecast for the weekend, however, it's expected to be a lot less, with up to one millimetre on Saturday and four millimetres on Sunday. On Thursday, winds will be easterly 20 to 30 km/h turning northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late morning and afternoon. On Friday, winds will be north to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light during the afternoon.

