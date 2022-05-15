news, local-news,

A host of talented students from both St Stanislaus College and MacKillop College will take the stage for their annual musical next week, which takes its queues from the 2001 film Legally Blonde. The two schools have joined forces over the years to produce a diverse range of musicals, including Little Shop of Horrors, Jesus Christ Superstar and We Will Rock You. But 2022 sees both schools dive deep into the story of Elle Woods [played by MacKillop's Tess Wilson] who initially enrols to study at Harvard Law School to win back an ex-boyfriend, before finding her feet within the legal profession. READ ALSO: Betty Confetti opens up on life as a drag queen at Youth Action Council's 'Are you Really Going to Ask That?' event The production also stars Stannies student Fintan Sinclair as Emmett Forrest, as well as superb comical stylings by a superb support cast. Stannies head of creative and performing arts Victoria Roth said the production will showcase some of the finest singers and performers from both schools. "For those who have attended shows previously, you would come to know the fun and energy that the students bring each year to our productions," Ms Roth said. The shared musicals between Stannies and MacKillop have never failed to showcase a wide breath of student talent, not only those who perform on-stage, but in backstage roles such as lighting, sound and stage management. READ ALSO: Bathurst Endurance Walk of Fame unveiled at National Motor Racing Museum Each musical has also incorporated a stellar band comprising of music students from both schools, as well as musicians from the wider community. "The audiences we attract to these productions are never limited to parents with students from either school, there's also audience members who appreciate quality productions," Ms Roth said. "I would encourage any member of the public who wishes to avoid disappointment to get online and secure your tickets before production week." READ ALSO: Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham to perform at Bathurst RSL Club Legally Blonde the Musical will run at the Stannies Performing Arts Centre from May 18 to 21, with doors opening at 7pm for each show. Tickets cost $20 and are available online from stannies.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/841eaf33-2c3c-4cc9-b6e2-38bb0e56a117.JPG/r15_307_6001_3689_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg