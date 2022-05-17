news, local-news,

After the drought saw the undoing of some local farmers, last spring was a saving grace for the industry and things are still looking positive. Coming out of winter in 2021, Clements and McCarthy stock and station agent James Hagney said they were gearing up for their best spring since 2016, and the purple patch has continued. Not only has the recent rainfall been very beneficial for farmers with winter crops in, like oats and wheat, but those selling stock are continuing to see a high return. Mr Hagney said the combination of the rain followed by sunny days is proving beneficial. "The rain's been good, we certainly needed it after a bit of a dry spell in March," Mr Hagney said. "Anyone who's had a winter crop in early is going to benefit from it. "It's not going to do much to pastures now but the cropping and all that is certainly going to power ahead ... especially while we get these warmer days where the sun's still shining." Due to the severity of the drought and the stresses accompanied by it, not all farmers were able to maintain their stock. Now many of them are in the restocking phase, looking to rebuild their numbers and generate business again. This trend is one of the main driving forces behind the current market being so high and though a pricey venture for those restocking, farmers fortunate enough to have kept their stock and survived the drought are reaping the rewards. Mr Hagney said he doesn't expect the market to change anytime soon. "The stock market is still very dear, especially the cattle job," Mr Hagney said. "We saw pregnancy-tested cows here on Friday making up to $4000. "We saw a fair bit of money and even the feeder steers they're all selling well, they're making up to $6.15 or $6.20 for the better end of your feeder steers." Farmers sending stock to the feed lots for export are also seeing a good return, though not as high as the feeder market. During COVID the sales were only open to professional buyers, but these restrictions have eased and anyone interested in purchasing can attend.

