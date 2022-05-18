news, local-news,

One of Australia's premier dance music groups is set to touch down in Bathurst next weekend for their long-awaited return. Sneaky Sound System, like many of their Australian music brethren, have had to endure two years of constant cancellations and postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. READ ALSO: St Stanislaus' and MacKillop colleges to present Legally Blonde the Musical But the group, which features founding members Black Angus [Angus McDonald] and Miss Connie [Connie Mitchell], has quickly made up for lost time this year with a series of well-received gigs across NSW and Queensland. The group will finally get the opportunity to perform at The Oxford Hotel on Saturday, May 28, and McDonald said it's been a long time coming. "We haven't performed in Bathurst for 10 years, so we're really looking forward to coming back," he said. "Its been a crazy time these past couple of years, but it's great to be able to entertain the Bathurst crowd again." READ ALSO: Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre to present Cabaret Kite Sneaky Sound System are best remembered for their self-titled debut album in 2006, which spawned the successful singles 'I Love It', 'Pictures' and 'UFO'. The album won ARIA Awards for Breakthrough Artist and Best Dance Release, the first of 14 nominations to date. While the group hasn't released an album since 2011, they've remained active through sporadic singles, remixes and collaborations, as well as their popular 'Sneaky Sundays' events in Sydney, which unites audiences in celebration of the house music genre. McDonald said its been a tough time for the live entertainment industry, but hopes the resumption of events free of restrictions will help encourage audiences to get out and about again. "I really feel for the musicians and producers who are trying to make a living in this day and age, because it has been really challenging with constant disruptions," he said. "There's nothing quite like the live experience, so we hope our Bathurst show will encourage locals to come out and have a good time." READ ALSO: Bathurst Uniting Church to celebrate dedication of stained-glass windows Doors for Sneaky Sound System's event at the Oxford will open from 8pm next Saturday. First release tickets cost $40. For tickets and more information, visit the event page on Facebook. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/1be42ddc-c4a0-4071-953a-146780742084.jpg/r0_123_1598_1026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg