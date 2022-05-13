news, local-news,

Its been an institution at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre [BMEC] for many years, but all reports are saying the upcoming Cabaret Kite showcase, with a stellar roster of performers in store, will indeed be 'too hot to handle'. Long-time host Rusty Nails will once again lead a sizzling roster of local entertainers on May 27 in what will be the first Cabaret Kite in quite some time that'll run free of significant restrictions. Ms Nails said she can't wait to get back on stage alongside such a wealth of talent. READ ALSO: Betty Confetti opens up on life as a drag queen at Youth Action Council's 'Are you Really Going to Ask That?' event "We've spent months and months hiding in the COVID cave, we're ready to come out," she said. "There's a host of fantastic guests in store, and we've really spread our cabaret wings to other areas of the Central West." The event will include performances from the likes of Jude Bowler, Smith & Jones, Michelle Griffin, the Fast Cars drummers and Alice Blackwood. Ms Nails said Cabaret Kite has played a key role over the past few years giving local and regional performers an avenue to entertain. READ ALSO: Lifeline Central West to host Book Fair at Bathurst Showground "Cabaret Kite has been a staple of BMEC's Local Stages initiative for 12 years, where it has given many performers, and female performers in particular, an avenue to formulate powerful careers," she said. "It's also a great opportunity for established artists to perform, which gives the audience a chance to see everything from performers at the top of their game to others who are trying new material. "Cabaret performances are informal, casual, a little bit risqué but not too over the top, and it simply asks audiences to tap their toes, have a couple of drinks and a good time." Rusty Nails is a cabaret presenter and entertainer created by Dr Kate Smith, a local arts academic and producer. READ ALSO: Bathurst-born musician Matt Boylan-Smith to perform at The Victoria on May 21 Cabaret Kite has helped locally-nurtured talent hone their skills as an entertainer, namely Bathurst-born musical comedian Gabbi Bolt, who first performed at the event as an 11-year-old. Cheese platters will be for sale on the night, with $16 for a two-person platter and $45 if audience members wish to add a bottle of wine. The event will get under way from 8pm. For tickets, visit www.bmec.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/77168656-fdb0-4b23-a53f-1dd20e53d46b.jpg/r3_559_5470_3648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg