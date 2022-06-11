With a rich family history that dates back to the first fleet, mayor Robert 'Stumpy' Taylor is Bathurst born and bred and has seen the town triple in size throughout his life.
From a young boy playing wars in Machattie Park, to running a local pub for 25 years, to then running the town, Mr Taylor has a number of prosperous memories of his time in Bathurst.
Growing up he recalls having ice delivered for the family's ice chest because there were no fridges, as well as having milk and bread delivered daily.
Reminiscing on some of his significant firsts; first car, first girl, they're all in Bathurst for Mr Taylor.
"It was just fabulous place to grow up in," he said.
"To see the town grow to what it is now is just phenomenal."
Mr Taylor is the middle child in a family of three children and went to Demonstration School, now known as Bathurst Public School, with aspirations to become a physical education teacher.
However when his parents started a glazing business he left school to work with the family.
Mr Taylor's grandfather also had his own business, he was the local butcher.
He was also instrumental in a number of significant parts of Bathurst.
Mr Taylor's grandfather played a big role in bringing the three racing codes to town; greyhounds, harness racing and thoroughbred racing.
"He initially was the youngest member of the board of the committee that started Bathurst Harness Racing Club down at the showground," Mr Taylor said.
"Later in life he went to thoroughbreds and he initiated the race course which was at the 2 BOD [Bathurst Ordinance Depot] up near where the harness racing is at the moment.
"Then when the war came they grabbed that for the army so then he put a temporary race course out at Eglinton which didn't last long.
"Then him and Bernie Tyer got together and formulated the way that Tyres Park is at the moment. It's named after Bernie because he donated the land."
After deciding it was time to leave the family business and embark on his own adventure, Mr Taylor went to Sydney Tafe to do his licensee course and began his career as a publican.
Managing his cousin's hotel near Newcastle and then a friend's at Quakers Hill, Mr Taylor gained great experience before purchasing the lease at the Dudley Hotel in September 1993.
During his 25 years at the Dudley, Mr Taylor immersed himself in the community.
He became a member of various committees, catered for a number of major events and became the president of the Bathurst Liquor Accord.
After a quarter of a decade, Mr Taylor sold the lease at the Dudley in 2017 and managed the Kelso Hotel until campaigning for council became a main priority.
During Mr Taylor's first council campaign he ran on Warren Aubin's ticket but didn't get on, the second time around he ran with his own team and saw success.
"It's a privilege to be elected mayor and that's my full time job ... it's a great city to be mayor of," Mr Taylor said.
"It's been a huge learning curve the first few months but it's been rewarding and exciting.
"It's getting involved in the community and seeing this town grow, I love this city.
"It's just a great place to be in, a great place to bring up your children and I want to see this city grow and prosper."
