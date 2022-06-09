A busy long weekend is expected at the Bathurst Rail Museum, with two significant events set to boost visitation.
Not only will the Beyer-Garratt 6029, Australia's largest operating steam locomotive, run trips between Bathurst and Wimbledon stations, but the Rail Museum will combine with the rejuvenated Chifley Home and Education Centre for a long weekend special admission deal.
Rail Museum co-ordinator Ben O'Regan said the venue is expecting a boom in visitation.
"With tickets nearly sold out for rides on the Beyer-Garratt, we're expecting plenty of visitors to be around the museum over the weekend," Mr O'Regan said.
"When you combine this with the fact the Chifley Home will reopen to the public for the first time in over two years, it's fair to say we're in for a busy period."
As of Wednesday afternoon, three of the 10 Beyer-Garratt sessions across Saturday and Sunday had sold out, as had Monday's trip to Orange and back.
Mr O'Regan said the Chifley Home's soft relaunch will further complement the weekend's activities, given Ben Chifley's deep connection to the railway industry prior to becoming prime minister of Australia.
"Chifley was a railway worker before he entered politics, and there's many indicators his ideals came from his unionist activities in the industry," he said.
"A key part of Chifley's involvement in the railway industry was the Great Strike of 1917, and the fallout from that event pushed him towards improving the lives of everyone around him."
Mr O'Regan said the Chifley Home and Education Centre has undergone significant upgrades over the time it has been shut to the public.
"We've carried out some conservation work on the home itself [10 Busby Street] and we've revamped both the home and the Education Centre next door with interpretive signage and a three-part audio tour," he said.
"From July 2, it will be open six days a week, so there'll be plenty of opportunities for locals and visitors to come and explore."
Mr O'Regan said Chifley's connection to Bathurst's railway history was a factor in bringing Bathurst's museums together under the one banner two years ago, shortly before the Rail Museum opened.
"We now have four museum sites that help enhance Bathurst's tourism offerings, and it's fitting the Chifley legacy has a significant role in two of them," he said.
"With the Central Tablelands Collections Facility not far away from opening, it'll only provide another string in the Museums Bathurst bow."
The Bathurst Rail Museum will be open from 9am to 4.30pm across the long weekend [June 11 to 13] while the Chifley Home & Education Centre will open from 9am to 3pm.
Tickets to enter both facilities cost $25 [or free with a NSW Discover voucher], and a free shuttle bus will operate between both venues.
For more information, visit museumsbathurst.com.au.
