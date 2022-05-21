news, federal-election,

INCUMBENT Andrew Gee says it is up to the people now to decide the outcome of the election, as he declares the campaign over. There is less than three hours remaining until polling centres across the Calare electorate close. Mr Gee, who has held the seat for The Nationals since 2016, was in Kelso on Saturday afternoon to cast his vote before heading home to Orange. ALSO MAKING NEWS: He said election day had been going well. "It's always very exciting and for candidates there's always a little apprehension in the air because it's now up to the voters. The campaign is now over and so everyone now has to make their decisions," he said. "I think it's been a really good campaign and I think we've run a very grassroots, engaged campaign and I'm happy with the way it's gone. "But, ultimately, it's up to the people now to make their choice and I guess we've got a few hours to go before polling booths close. "It has been a long campaign and I think Australia will be pleased tonight to have their decision, one way or the other." Mr Gee reported positive feedback from voters as he's travelled around, not only on election day, but throughout the campaign. "It's been great over the last few weeks just getting out and hearing what's been on people's minds in terms of how we can make our region and our country even better," he said. In the lead up to election day, he said he would be running on his record in the hopes of being elected for a third term. At the last election in 2019, Mr Gee secured 44.7 per cent of the first preference votes and enjoyed a 1.48 per cent swing in his favour in the two-party preferred count. Polling booths across Calare will be open until 6pm on election day. A map of polling places in the electorate can be found on the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/070217a7-a360-4da0-b5a5-43575363eea4.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg