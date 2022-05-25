sport, local-sport,

BEING able to deadlift twice your body weight is something not many people can do let alone many 16-year-old girls, but Roxy George isn't your average teen. The Bathurst talent is not only one of Australia's finest female CrossFit athletes for her age, but she also measures up well against international rivals. Last weekend George headed to Brisbane for the annual Torian Pro - a three-day event involving the best CrossFit athletes from the Oceania region. She placed third overall in her 16-17 years age group, far exceeding her expectations after a disrupted preparation. "She didn't have the best lead up to this one with a few little ankle injuries from basketball and stuff so it was right, get up here and get some experience from this one and have fun," her father Dan George said. "It's always good to go against the elite people in your age group - they were the eight fittest CrossFit girls in her age group in Oceania." George was required to complete six events across the course of Torian Pro event. She had two fifth placings, two third placings, a second and a first. Given each event involves a timed series of exercises designed to test strength and endurance, it pushes athletes to their limits. "She was consistent throughout with some firsts, seconds, thirds and the event win in the main arena was special, it just brought a tear to the eye seeing her having fun and owning basically the competition floor for that one," Dan George said. "It was called King Arthur so it was 30 metres of lunges with a weight sack, it was 22 kilos they had. Then it was 10 sandbag cleans at 100 pounds, followed by 30 burpees, then they had a 400 metre shuttle run then it went back down. "So it was 30 burpees, 10 sandbag cleans at the 100 pounds, then the 30 metre of lunges to finish." Though that event win was certainly a highlight for the teenager, her father was just as proud of the way she supported the other CrossFit 2795 members who competed at the Torian Pro. "She was just a true competitor out there the whole weekend, watching her and the girls support each other was great. It was great to see Roxy finish and then head straight out to watch the other girls who were still finishing," he said. "We had 12 competing up there, it was a great showing and just a good experience for the gym all-round. It's good to bring the community together like that and give them reward for the work they do." Roxy George's form at the Torian Pro is a good confidence boost heading into another huge test this weekend. She will compete against the top 30 females in the world in her age group in a bid to qualify for the CrossFit Games. "The qualifying process for this was the CrossFit Open into online age qualifiers and then the online age qualifiers broke it down into the top 10 percent of the world," Dan George explained. "From there the top 30 go through to this weekend and she goes in ranked 23rd. There are going to be some very, very good competitors, if you look at what's come out of this age group over the years, a lot of them now are competing the the CrossFit Games as elite open agers." Roxy will complete two workouts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the CrossFit 2795 gym and Dan encourages the Bathurst community to come along and cheer her on.

