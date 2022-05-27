sport, local-sport,

SOUTHS have not only points and pride to play for in this Saturday's Central West Premier League Hockey women's derby against St Pat's but there's also some silverware on the line. The two blues go into the derby as current owners of the town cup, which goes on the line when the current holders take on another Bathurst team. Souths coach Scott Hanrahan said it's going to be a great occasion for both clubs on Bob Roach Field. "That cup is really great to have. The girls won that last year. I think it just adds to what is already going to be a pretty good game of hockey. Everyone's really excited for it," he said. "Us and Souths have a good relationship as clubs and a local derby is always great." The game shapes up to be the match of the round as the second placed Saints take on third placed Souths, both with two wins and a loss to start the season. Souths fought hard for a 3-2 win over Orange United a fortnight ago and know they'll need a similar level of determination to take down their cross-city rivals. "We believe in our squad and the group of girls that we have. The camp is really good and everyone's always looking to work hard on our goals," Hanrahan said. "We obviously want to improve every week and we see Pat's as a pretty fair adversary in terms of what they've done this season and what they're building for themselves. It should make for an exciting game. "Pat's have a good young side and a couple of under 18s who come back after the state championships at Armidale. They've got Hannah Kable, who plays hockey in Sydney and with the NSW Pride, and that brings experience into their side. "I believe our girls are up for the task, that's for sure. We also have girls coming into this off the back of the under 18s tournament as well and they played some great hockey. I was in Armidale and got to see it. "We have experience in our team as well and a well-rounded group. We have the right balance between the juniors and seniors and everyone's out there working hard for each other." Souths and St Pat's start their game at 12.20pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/e732dbde-180e-4fbb-8048-34f79cb92880.JPG/r734_510_3976_2342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg