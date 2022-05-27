news, local-news,

AFTER an absence of more than two years, RSPCA's annual fundraiser Million Paws Walk is set to return at Bathurst this Sunday. The Million Paws Walk has not been held in Bathurst since before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, when hundreds of pet owners took their dogs for a walk around the Macquarie River. This year's event will take participants around the Macquarie River once again, with money raised on the day to go to the RSPCA Bathurst Branch. READ MORE: Participants will meet at Bicentennial Park near the river, with registrations opening at 10am. The two kilometre walk will kick off at 11am. After the walk, people are encouraged to stick around to enjoy some music, raffles and more. The walk was inaugurated in Queensland in 1994, with the idea eventually being taken to a national audience in 1996. Money raised doesn't just directly help our dogs, as it also helps fund crucial community outreach programs to educate communities and school kids about the importance of pet ownership. For more information on the walk, email bathurstbranch@rspcansw.org.au or visit the website www.millionpawswalk.com.au. RSPCA Australia was established in 1981 to promote animal welfare, with each state and territory. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/efed3d8b-f3de-496f-b803-1df4147c3231.jpg/r401_344_5472_3209_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg