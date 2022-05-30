Western Advocate
Subscriber

CSU posts 62-6 Woodbridge Cup win over the Molong Bulls

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
May 30 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MIGHTY MUNGOES: The CSU side featuring the likes of Joe Coady, Braydon Burke, Kane Arriola, Finlay Grabham is now third on the Woodbridge Cup ladder. Photo: JOHN FITZGERALD

THE lights were on but it was CSU who shone the brightest on Friday night, the Mungoes producing their best performance since entering the Woodbridge Cup to beat Molong 62-6.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.