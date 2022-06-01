BATHURST District Football enjoyed plenty of success in the final round of the 2022 Western Youth League at Dubbo on Sunday, with the under 15s boys and under 12s girls being crowned champions.
The win for the under 15s boys continues their strong run of form in recent years, after they won the under 14s boys WYL title in 2021, before going on to claim victory in the Football NSW Country Cup.
Under 15s coach Roy Thomas said it was great to see the team claim the WYL title.
"It's great to see their improvement and how most of the team has stuck together. We had one new guy this year, but most of the team has been there for a number of years," he said.
"It's all about developing a team and developing players as individuals, so it's really good to see how they've come back again this year, after winning last year."
Heading into the final WYL round in Dubbo last Sunday, the under 15s boys had already secured the title, being nine points ahead of second with just two games left to play.
It made things a lot easier compared to last year's win for Thomas' team, as the then under 14s boys went into the final match needing to defeat Dubbo in Dubbo to secure the title.
"We were nine points clear with just two games together, heading into Sunday's round," Thomas said.
"It went down to the final game against Dubbo last year, but this year we had already won our first four games, so that put us ahead by nine points.
"The boys did lift on the weekend. They had a good result against Dubbo in their last game. The first game was a 1-0 loss, but we played really well and credit to Orange, they played really well and got the win."
Bathurst under 12s coach Ian Fry said he was pleased to see the girls claim victory in his first year coaching the team.
"It was awesome that they won," he said.
"The girls are a really close-knit team. A lot of the team had played together last year and are also in club teams together. It was really great to see them perform well over the four games."
The under 12s girls only had to play Orange in their age group and the two teams actually finished level on points, but the Bathurst team came out on top on goal difference.
"Both teams had a win each and we obviously had two draws too," he said.
"It was quite close and competitive but lucky we were ahead on goals for and against."
Fry's team will feature in the Football NSW Country Cup, with the under 12s girls tournament to be held in Bathurst.
The Bathurst under 16s girls and under 14s girls finished runners-up in their respective age groups too.
