Western Advocate

Bathurst residents call for Menulog to improve delivery service

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
June 22 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of Bathurst's residents having issues with their deliveries. Picture: Phil Blatch

Contactless delivery was adopted by many businesses during COVID and has continued to be an appealing option used by Bathurst residents when ordering dinner.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.