Contactless delivery was adopted by many businesses during COVID and has continued to be an appealing option used by Bathurst residents when ordering dinner.
However, a number of people have taken to Facebook sharing similar stories of not receiving their meals from delivery company Menulog, or being delivered items that they didn't order.
Advertisement
Mel Cox said initially Menulog was very reliable and drivers would phone if they couldn't find the right address, but recently she has had two orders not arrive and she has received someone else's on a third occasion.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Council receives $2.6m plans for two-storey units on Durham Street
Ms Cox said the first time her order wasn't delivered she contacted the company and they gave her a refund because the GPS showed that the delivery wasn't made anywhere near her address.
However the second time, because the delivery vehicle went to the correct area, Menulog wouldn't refund the meal.
"When I tried to claim money back they refused and just gave me a voucher because it showed on the GPS they were in that location," Ms Cox said.
"But they didn't come to my house. So the driver came to the right area but not to mine.
"I said I've got cameras and no one came to my front door, but they wouldn't give me my money back. It was just a $20 voucher to use on another order."
Living in a block of units, Ms Cox walked around the complex after receiving the confirmation message but the order wasn't on any of the neighbouring doorsteps either.
On another occasion, she received someone else's order but didn't find it until the next morning because no one knocked at the door or rung the doorbell.
"I've got cameras so it showed that they didn't even knock or ring the door bell or anything. They just dropped it and ran," Ms Cox said.
"It's as simple as ringing the door bell or knocking because then we can say it's the wrong place."
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Police investigate link between drive-by shooting and burnt-out Kluger
A Menulog a spokesperson responded to the matter saying:
"At Menulog we always encourage customer feedback and endeavour to resolve any customer issues that may arise.
"Customers can get in touch with us at any time via the in-app online chat function or by emailing enquiries@menulog.com.
"We provide regular feedback to our couriers and restaurant partners and work with them to create the best possible experience for customers.
Advertisement
"If a customer does have an issue or query about current or past orders, we encourage them to get in touch with us and we'll do our best to resolve."
A spokesperson from NSW Fair Trading said:
"NSW Fair Trading is committed to protecting the rights of both consumers and businesses.
"It encourages a fair marketplace for consumers and traders by ensuring traders are compliant with existing regulatory requirements.
"Under the Australian Consumer Law (ACL), when a business accepts your payment for products or services, they must supply them within the timeframe specified. If no time was indicated, then within a reasonable time.
"If a consumer does not receive the products or services they have paid for, the first step should be to contact the business from which the order was placed to try and resolve the problem.
Advertisement
"Consumers unable to resolve the issue with the supplier are encouraged to contact NSW Fair Trading for assistance."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.