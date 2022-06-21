Council receives $2.6m plans for two-storey units on Durham Street

PLANS have been lodged with Bathurst Regional Council to construct a suite of two-storey dwellings in close proximity to one of the city's busiest roads.
The development application (DA) is seeking consent for an eight-lot strata subdivision at 135 Durham Street, where six two-storey residential units would be constructed.
A tree removal and boundary adjustment are also part of the DA.
The project is anticipated to come at a cost of more than $2.6 million.
The subject site already contains one dwelling, which is to be retained, while the proposed six dwellings would be constructed on land behind it and neighbouring properties fronting Durham Street.
In addition to being on a main road, the subject site falls with the Bathurst heritage conservation area.
However, the site itself does not contain any heritage items council has identified in its Local Environment Plan (LEP).
According to the Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE) submitted with the DA, five of the dwellings would be attached and one would be detached.
All are proposed to contain three bedrooms.
The proposed density of the development is 20 persons, which complies with the allowable site density of 22.23 persons.
Regarding vehicle access, a second entry is proposed to be constructed.
"Vehicle access to dwellings one, two and three will be direct from the existing Durham Street driveway. It is proposed to alter the existing driveway," the SoEE reads.
"... Access to dwellings four, five and six will be from a new driveway directly accessed from Durham Street. The construction of the new entry and the altered entry will be in accordance with Roads and Maritime Services NSW and Bathurst Regional Council's Guidelines for Engineering works."
Off-street parking would be provided as part of the development.
The SoEE also claims there won't be a detrimental effect to traffic flow on Durham Street as a result of the development.
"Traffic generation will be increased with the proposed development. However, the proposed development is not expected to have detrimental effects to traffic flow on Durham Street or surrounding developments," it reads.
The SoEE concludes that council should grant approval for the plans as is, but the developer is open to talks with council if issues are identified.
"We look forward to receiving feedback from council on any of the issues identified in this report," it reads.
"If conditions are required to be adopted throughout the planning process, we hope to be able to incorporate them provide the best possible outcome."
The site for the residential units is located just 200 metres away from the Durham Street site where council last year approved plans for a 15-room motel.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
