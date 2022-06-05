It's one of the few colonial houses left in Bathurst and it's open for people to enjoy.
Walking into Miss Traill's House is like stepping back in time.
Built in 1845, the heritage-listed house located on the corner of Russell and Peel streets encompasses a rich and well-preserved history.
When Miss Traill and her mother moved into the house in 1932, they were only the fourth family to live at the premises.
With Miss Traill never having children, she decided to leave her property and belongings to the National Trust, and Miss Traill's House and Garden is now a historic Bathurst attraction.
Locals and visitors can enjoy the beautiful gardens and everything the house has to offer, including all of the original furniture, every Sunday from 12pm to 3pm.
"Everything is original, which is really rare in a historical house," Miss Traill's House vice chairperson Lyn Haley said.
"Most places you go, the furniture is not original. Miss Traill was very particular to leave it as she wanted it - as a museum."
In addition to the original furniture, the house also features a large range of china and a number of portraits and photographs.
Miss Traill's father and grandfather bred race horses and were very successful, winning a number of prestigious races including the Melbourne Cup on two occasions and the Sydney Cup.
The family's success with race horses is a theme throughout the house.
Given the age of the premises, it is in very good condition.
Any cracks that develop in the walls due to the ground moving are routinely tended to, the original items are carefully tended to and the gardens are regularly maintained.
Ms Haley said it's a big team effort to keep the property functioning and it's because of the dedicated group of volunteers that Miss Traill's House is in such good condition.
"It's a big team effort, we have about 60 volunteers," Ms Haley said.
"The house is actually in very good state of repair because we have wonderful maintenance men who have been coming for years [and] we have a team of volunteer gardeners who come Tuesdays and Fridays."
Anyone interested in exploring the history held in Miss Traill's House is encouraged to book online at Eventbrite.
