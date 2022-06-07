SOME Irish flair, a tall forward in attack mode and three little helpers - it was a combination that saw the Bathurst Giants women make an emphatic return to the winners' list on Saturday.
A week after having their impressive 56-game AFL Central West women's competition winning streak ended, the Giants responded with an 18-14-122 to 0-1-1 win over the Orange Tigers.
Saturday's victory at George Park was the Giants' second largest winning margin over the Tigers since entering the league and sees them retain top spot on the league ladder.
While a big win and the competition lead has been a regular occurrence for the Giants in recent seasons, there was something new on Saturday.
It was pair of Irish recruits in the form of Niamh Mccarthy and Annemarie Ryan.
"Over the last couple of weeks I had this girl messaging me to see if she could play. I said 'Yeah, no worries, do you have any experience?' She said she'd played Gaelic football," Giants coach Liz Kennedy revealed.
"I told her that was fine, we never say no to players. I sent her the registration link, she registered then she asked 'Can my friend come as well?'
"What had happened is they are Irish women working out at Gooloogong and some of the guys they work with went to play with Cowra, so they were looking where they could play. They came to us."
Not only did Ryan and Mccarthy bring enthusiasm and their Gaelic football skills to the club, they brought their own band of supporters as well.
"They went really well, they fitted in with the girls, they really wanted to learn," Kennedy said.
"They brought a whole crowd - there were people everywhere."
While the Irish touch worked well for the Giants, so too did a combination Kennedy calls "the three little ones and the big tall one."
Tall forward Olivia Johnston, small forwards Hailee Taylor and Elise Gullier plus Tamara Thompson scored 17 goals between them.
"Liv, Elise and Hailee got their act together in the forward line and having Tamara play in the half-forward line, she's got a new lease on footy this year," Kennedy said.
"They just clicked. We'd been saying for weeks 'Liv you need to attack the footy' well she attacked it and she got the rewards because she got seven goals."
The performance highlights that the Giants are still very much premiership contenders, Kennedy saying her players were their jovial selves as they quickly put the round five loss behind them.
"All the girls just went out there and played their hearts out," the coach said.
"It just goes to show the calibre of the girls. These things happen in footy, you've just got to keep working on it."
There was one sour note to the game with captain Katie Kennedy - who was amongst the Giants' best - breaking her hand late in the contest.
While she remained on the field to full-time, it was later revealed she had sustained an undisplaced fracture of the fifth metacarpal and is expected to be sidelined for five weeks.
