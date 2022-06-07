Western Advocate
Cooper Stephen, Blayde Burke, Hugh Taylor and Angus Parsons named in Western NSW Male Youth Academy squad

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 8 2022 - 1:23am, first published June 7 2022 - 5:00am
BATHURST'S Cooper Stephen, Blayde Burke, Hugh Taylor and Angus Parsons will have extra opportunities to develop their cricketing skills over the winter break after being named in the Western division of the NSW Male Youth Academy squad.

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

