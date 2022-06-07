BATHURST'S Cooper Stephen, Blayde Burke, Hugh Taylor and Angus Parsons will have extra opportunities to develop their cricketing skills over the winter break after being named in the Western division of the NSW Male Youth Academy squad.
The academy gives the Western Cricket Zone's top juniors a series of coaching clinics to take part in through winter to help them try and reach the next step in their representative careers.
The four-strong Bathurst group gives the city the biggest presence of any district in the squad.
Bathurst District Junior Cricket Association president Stephen Cain said it's great to give the city's rising juniors more chances to get top level coaching over the off-season.
"Seeing a few more younger guys in the squad this year is fantastic. It's no surprise to see those four Bathurst kids there either," he said.
"Angus has been doing great things with his cricket. Cooper and Blake have both been showing great results in their age group and Hugh Taylor's been doing the same. For Bathurst junior cricket, it's fantastic to see.
"In this they'll be getting specialised coaching from the top coaches from throughout New South Wales. There's the academy coaches in Orange, Greg Griffith here in Bathurst and Rummo [Greg Rummans] in Dubbo.
"They get the opportunity to spend time with the elite coaches in this area over around eight to 10 sessions from now until the summer."
All four of the Bathurst players named in the squad enjoyed excellent 2021-22 cricket campaigns at club and representative level.
Parsons, the oldest of the group, gained representative honours for the New South Wales under 17s team and played with the team at the Australian Under 19s National Championships.
He also dominated the Central West Colts Carnival with an average of 100 runs and four wickets over two games.
Stephen and Burke both were a part of this season's Under 14s State Challenge, where Stephen finishes with 95 runs and Burke picked up four wickets.
Taylor picked up a local second grade half century for Rugby Union and gained valuable experience at the NSW Youth Championships Under 15s Country tournament.
Cain said the academy has proven to be a valuable resource for the region's kids over the years.
"It's usually a month or so away from the game and then they're back into it with this. This helps to keep them going with their cricket," he said.
"We're hoping that with the COVID situation being more relaxed we'll be able to get the development teams for district organised earlier for next season compared to before.
"We'll also have a few of our girls in this academy again. It's fantastic for us in Bathurst and for the Western area."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
