A new Wednesday morning class at Logan Brae is starting to help babies and toddlers across Bathurst develop their senses.
Paint and Puree Bathurst has been running group painting classes for the last couple of months to help babies and toddlers develop fine motor skills, concentration, hand-eye coordination and, most importantly, a creative spark.
Tiarna Windsor, who runs Paint and Puree with her sister Jessica, said the classes put a creative spin on mothers groups.
"These sensory classes are for babies and toddlers aged six months to four years, and it's an opportunity for children and their mothers to get out of the house and socialise," Ms Windsor said.
"There's a lot of fundamental growth activities that are beneficial to young children, and sensory development is particularly important prior to schooling."
Ms Windsor said the classes invite children to approach painting in a range of ways.
"They can use their fingers, but there's also brushes and sponges available for children looking to explore other opportunities," she said.
"We supply a little canvas for them to take home. Most children end up painting using whatever they want, whether it be hands or feet."
Ms Windsor said the three classes they've run so far have been well attended.
"We're booked out for a couple of weeks in advance at the moment, so it goes to show there's plenty of interested children and mothers out there," she said.
"We'd like to expand eventually if interest continues to stay strong, as there's a host of other sensory activities, such as nature play, that can be beneficial to young children."
Ms Windsor said her and her sister were encouraged to start Paint and Puree based on the enjoyment they get participating in sensory activities with their own young children.
"It's great to see mothers groups starting to happen again after COVID, as it's not quite the same catching up over Zoom," she said.
"The real value of these weekly classes is meeting other mothers with young children in the Bathurst community, as the last couple of years have been difficult for new mums in need of socialisation."
The classes run every Wednesday morning at Logan Brae from 10.30am. Bookings are essential. For more information, visit Paint and Puree on Instagram.

