Western Advocate
What's on

Bathurst's Logan Brae running Paint and Puree sensory art classes for babies and toddlers

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
Updated June 15 2022 - 3:41am, first published June 14 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McKenzie Barwick with her one-year-old daughter, Zaylee at the Paint and Puree class on Wednesday. Photo:CHRIS SEABROOK

A new Wednesday morning class at Logan Brae is starting to help babies and toddlers across Bathurst develop their senses.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.