HELPING an Australian representative side beat an English rival on their soil - for many cricketers it couldn't get any sweeter, but in the case of Ben Trevor-Jones it did.
The Bathurst talent now lives in England, but he was more than happy to accept when asked to line up for the Australian Universities Cricket Club in a two-match series against Loughborough University.
Advertisement
Trevor-Jones was even happier when he carried his bat in their 50-over clash and was all smiles again when the Aussies took out their Twenty20 match.
While Trevor-Jones currently plays his club cricket for Papplewick and Linby, prior to moving to England he plied his trade for Sydney University.
He made more than 1,000 first grade runs for them in the NSW Premier Cricket competition and that's when he first caught the attention of Australian Universities Cricket Club selectors.
He also had a stint playing for Sydney Uni this summer.
So when it came to the revival of the annual fixtures against Loughborough University this season - COVID-19 having forced the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 tours - the Aussie selectors remembered him.
His team-mates included Big Bash League talents Jake Weatherald and Peter Hatzoglou.
Trevor-Jones was given the job of opening the batting against Loughborough in the 50-over clash.
Set 217 for victory by the hosts, Trevor-Jones played an anchoring role for the Aussies.
He was part of a 50-run stand to open the innings then alongside Weatherald - the first cricketer to score a century in a BBL final - pilled more pressure on the Loughborough bowling attack.
Weatherald blasted 66 off 29 before he departed, progressing the score to 2-135.
From there Trevor-Jones (69 not out off 116) helped guide his side to an eight-wicket victory. The winning runs came in the 35th over.
Trevor-Jones' knock included five boundaries and one impressive six.
The following day the Aussies backed that win up with another eight-wicket triumph in their T20 match.
Loughborough batted first and made 7-188, a Trevor-Jones catch amongst the dismissals, and in reply the Aussies took just 14.1 overs to complete the chase.
Advertisement
Trevor-Jones, who was listed to come in at number nine, did not bat but still enjoyed the win.
Those two days continued what has been a good start to the English summer for Trevor-Jones.
The Papplewick and Linby side he skippers has won six of seven 50 overs games in the Nottinghamshire Premier League.
Overall from 11 knocks for his club this season - some of them coming in T20 fixtures - he's scored 293 runs with a top score of 69.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.