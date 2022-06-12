Western Advocate
Watch

Bathurst residents flock to catch a ride on the Beyer-Garratt 6029

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
Updated June 12 2022 - 2:32am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bathurst's love affair with steam locomotives doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon, with crowds flocking to Bathurst Railway Station for a ride on the Beyer-Garratt 6029.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.