Western Advocate
Good News

Chifley Home and Education Centre to reopen in full on Saturday, July 2

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
Updated June 20 2022 - 1:10am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melissa Docker and Vince Melton in costume as Elizabeth and Ben Chifley at the Chifley Home and Education Centre. Photo: SAM BOLT

Railway history was easily the highlight as far as June long weekend attractions in Bathurst were concerned, and this included the reopening of a museum honouring the legacy of a local family with a firm connection to rail.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.