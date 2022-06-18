Western Advocate
Photos

Majellan Bowling Club celebrates its 50th anniversary

June 18 2022 - 7:30am
The Majellan Bowling Club celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this month, with members packing out the clubhouse.

