The Majellan Bowling Club celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this month, with members packing out the clubhouse.
What started as an initiative of Bathurst's Catholic Younger Set to create a family-oriented sporting club has since grown into a 209-member strong club hosting five bowling meets a week, as well as regular functions at their Keppel Street premises.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The club marked 50 years since the club's founding, June 1, 1972, with a dinner on Saturday, June 4, as well as a bowls day the following day.
The club has recently undergone a slew of renovations, including a repaint and the installation of new carpet.
The club also facilitates a team in the Bathurst Darts Association: the Majellan Maulers (formerly the Commo's).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.