I would like to comment on the article in which Jess Jennings talks about how his vehicle performed towing a boat.
Advertisement
Now, really the performance wasn't that crash hot. It cut the car's performance down by half and there were more stops to charge.
I've just seen a story on our local news that now the colder weather is upon us, they say the performance again is compromised.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
To get your vehicle to perform at its optimum, you have to cut down on the heating in the cab.
It's a joke if people want to get sucked in to buy these vehicles at the exorbitant price tag and the pricing of servicing these vehicles to keep them on the road.
If people want to buy these cars, well and good, but don't try to force the rest of us to buy these vehicles.
Now that the price of electricity is skyrocketing, the price of charging will get out of control and when getting the vehicles serviced, that price will go sky high.
I can see a lot of these vehicles parked up in driveways and garages because people can no longer afford them.
I believe the government is forcing people to get these vehicles and some people don't want them.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.