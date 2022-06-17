Western Advocate

Former mayor Bobby Bourke fronts court

Updated June 17 2022 - 8:24am, first published 8:00am
Former Mayor, Bobby Bourke was in court on Wednesday.

Two men accused of attempting to blackmail a Bathurst woman have yet to enter pleas to the charges against them.

