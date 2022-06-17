Two men accused of attempting to blackmail a Bathurst woman have yet to enter pleas to the charges against them.
Matters against former Bathurst mayor, Bobby Bourke, and his co-accused, Darryl Leahey, were mentioned in Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday.
The pair were charged by police in November last year following investigations into a threatening letter sent to the victim.
Bourke, 66, of Leo Grant Drive, Kelso, was present in court on Wednesday, when the matter was mentioned before Magistrate Kevin Hockey.
Co-accused, Darryl Anthony Leahey, 63, of Violet Street, South Bathurst, was excused from attending.
The court heard Leahey's matter had been in for committal on Wednesday, but a two-week adjournment was sought, until June 29 for settlement of facts.
Leahey's solicitor, Evan Dowd, told the court he hoped to have the facts resolved on the next occasion.
Shane Cunningham, representing Bourke, noted for the record that his client was present in court and sought a similar course of action.
Mr Hockey then asked Mr Cunningham if Bourke's matter was in for committal on the next occasion.
"At this stage, yes," Mr Cunningham said.
Bourke is facing charges of being a holder of public office misconduct himself and demand with menaces intend influence public duty.
Leahey is facing a single charge of demand with menaces intend influence public duty.
Both matters have been adjourned until Wednesday, June 29, for committal.
