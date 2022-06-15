Letter | Forget the tunnel and have a look at a Bathurst bypass

RE: New Federal Government's Tunnel Vision Still Cloudy (June 15).
With yet another report on a proposed tunnel for the Great Western Highway, it's time again to set the record straight.
Historical data from Transport for NSW shows congestion delays on roads into Sydney at the end of June long weekends as follows: Calga and Hexham 25 minutes, Nowra 35 minutes, Pheasants Nest 45 minutes.
They are all modern, multi-lane roads without traffic lights.
At Blackheath, it is 40 minutes on a single lane road with lights.
Providing more road space does not fix congestion! It makes it worse!
Spending $10 billion on a tunnel to save a possible 10 minutes of travel time a limited number of times a year is a very poor investment.
Just ask Infrastructure NSW, the Grattan Institute, SGS Economics, Deloitte Access Economics, Professor of Transport Engineering, University of Sydney and others.
It would be very useful to carry out a business case for a Bathurst bypass.
If the government made available its business case for the big tunnel, we could compare the costs and benefits of both.
I'm sure a lot of Bathurst people would like to see that, especially those who live in Stewart and Durham streets.
