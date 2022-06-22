Western Advocate

Evans Arts Council Art Competition and Sale back after two years of cancellations

June 22 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FEATURED: Kim Bagot-Hiller will be the guest artist when the Evans Arts Council Art Competition and Sale returns.

AFTER two years of cancellations, preparations are ramping up for the return of the Evans Arts Council Art Competition and Sale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.