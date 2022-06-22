AFTER two years of cancellations, preparations are ramping up for the return of the Evans Arts Council Art Competition and Sale.
The event did not go ahead in 2020 and was scheduled to be held last year before stricter COVID restrictions kicked in.
Evans Arts Council president Carol Dobson said there had been plenty of disappointment at the previous cancellations.
"Volunteers put in a lot of hours in organising this event, and then manning the desk from opening night to close on Sunday afternoon," she said.
As in previous years, the show will run the first weekend in August in the auditorium of the Bathurst RSL Club, she said.
She said the show will be opened by Bathurst Regional councillor Margaret Hogan at 7.30pm on Friday, August 5, with doors opening at 6pm.
The show will then be open on Saturday, August 6 from 10am to 9pm and Sunday, August 7 from 10am to 4pm.
"As well as art, the show will feature sculpture, fibre art and print making," Ms Dobson said. "Juniors are encouraged to enter artworks and creations made from recycled materials.
"This year's guest artist is local Kim Bagot-Hiller, a talented print artist who specialises in detailed botanical prints which she hand-cuts before printing.
"Kim's work will also be available for sale for the duration of the show."
Ms Dobson said entries for the show will close on Friday, July 22 and show schedules are available to download through the Evans Arts Council page on Facebook, Bathurst RSL or Pigments and Palettes in Russell Street.
"Evans Arts Council continues to be active for the remainder of the year through running a variety of workshops," she said.
Details of all activities can be found on the Evans Arts Council Facebook page: www.facebook.com/EvansArtsCouncilBathurst/.
