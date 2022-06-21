THE NSW Budget has provided the final money needed for the upgrade of the Great Western Highway from Kelso to Raglan and almost $150 million to get started on the highway's duplication from Katoomba to Lithgow.
The state's financial plan for 2022-23 has also confirmed the NSW Government's commitment to a $200 million redevelopment of Bathurst Hospital.
The budget has allocated $20.3 million to complete an upgrade to the Great Western Highway between Kelso and Raglan.
Work on the $45 million project started in January 2021 and Transport for NSW says the upgrade - which will create two lanes in both directions from Ashworth Drive to Napoleon Street, and two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound from Napoleon Street to the east of Ceramic Avenue - is on track to be completed early next year.
There is $142.9 million allocated in the budget, meanwhile, for what is described as continuing planning upgrades to the highway between Katoomba and Lithgow, including starting construction on the Medlow Bath and Coxs River Road sections.
A $200 million commitment for a redevelopment of the Bathurst Hospital was announced last week and the budget provides a sense of where the project sits within the NSW Government's regional hospital priorities.
The $200 million for Bathurst Hospital is less than the $263.8 million that will be spent on the Grafton Base Hospital Redevelopment, which has been in the works since 2019, but is almost double the $111.5 million that will be spent on the Cessnock Hospital redevelopment.
Close to Bathurst, the budget also provides $9.4 million for Millthorpe Public School to continue work on a new learning hub, library and major refurbishments and $8.7 million for the construction of a new Blayney Police Station.
