NSW Budget provides funds to finish Kelso to Raglan highway upgrade, confirms hospital redevelopment

Updated June 22 2022 - 3:22am, first published June 21 2022 - 6:30am
DIGGING IN: Part of the Great Western Highway upgrade site earlier this month. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

THE NSW Budget has provided the final money needed for the upgrade of the Great Western Highway from Kelso to Raglan and almost $150 million to get started on the highway's duplication from Katoomba to Lithgow.

