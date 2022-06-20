EGLINTON FC have put themselves on the doorstep of the Bathurst District Football men's premier league top three after taking down Collegians FC 2-0 on Sunday.
Eglinton scored their goals at the start and end of the match, with everything that unfolded inbetween those goals full of scoring opportunities for each team during an end-to-end game.
Advertisement
Skipper Angus Daymond, who scored the first of Eglinton's goals, said it was a great game from his team who were down on personnel.
"We take a win like that, especially since we've got a few players out at the moment," he said.
"We've had a lot of second graders backing up for us. It's great to see us win like that after the last couple of weeks when we probably haven't been playing to our potential.
"It's great to get back to our game plan and get a hard fought win."
It took less than two minutes for Eglinton to go ahead when a cross from Jamie Browne found Daymond inside the box, and when given too much space to shoot he found the back of the net.
Collegians somehow didn't find the equaliser in the 10th minute when a shot ricocheted off the crossbar and the team had two follow up shots from close range, which were blocked.
In the 17th minute the Eglinton defence scrambled just in time to block a Lucas Brearley from right in front of the goal.
From that point Eglinton started to gain the bigger share of possession and had chances of their own.
The best of those came seven minutes out from half-time when Damian Curran's strike to the low left corner required a good stop from Collegians goalkeeper Boeh Stockdale.
The Eglinton momentum carried into the new half as Jahziel Iapson and Spencer Mctavish both came close to scoring inside the first 10 minutes.
As the Collegians defence started to visibly tire the last 15 minutes of the match was dominated by a host of Eglinton shots.
Mctavish put a shot just over the bar and Browne put a shot across the face of goal, but Browne would soon find the winning goal.
With four minutes to play Browne beat Stockdale to a ball at the top of the Collegians penalty area and chipped the goalkeeper to secure the victory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.