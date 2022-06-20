Western Advocate
Photos

Eglinton FC claims 2-0 win over Collegians FC in Bathurst District Football men's premier league

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
June 20 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EGLINTON FC have put themselves on the doorstep of the Bathurst District Football men's premier league top three after taking down Collegians FC 2-0 on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.