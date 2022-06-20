Western Advocate

Thanks to Royce and thanks to Bathurst for supporting him

By Maree McCabe
SPECIAL GUEST: Deputy mayor Ben Fry, Bathurst Regional Council's director of corporate services and finance Aaron Jones, Royce Simmons and mayor Robert Taylor when Mr Simmons was in Bathurst in late May.

I WOULD like to thank the people of Blayney and Bathurst for supporting and cheering on Royce Simmons, a former Penrith Panthers player, who recently walked 300 kilometres in just 11 days.

