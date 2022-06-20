Thanks to Royce and thanks to Bathurst for supporting him

I WOULD like to thank the people of Blayney and Bathurst for supporting and cheering on Royce Simmons, a former Penrith Panthers player, who recently walked 300 kilometres in just 11 days.
In doing so, Royce raised an extraordinary $650,000 to support the Dementia Australia Research Foundation (DARF).
Royce set off from his hometown of Gooloogong in central NSW on Tuesday, May 17, passing through towns including Cowra, Blayney, Bathurst, Lithgow and Katoomba as he made his way towards Penrith.
Along the route, he conducted fundraising initiatives and held events to support the local community and junior rugby league clubs.
Royce crossed the finish line in Penrith on Friday, May 27, just in time to see his beloved Panthers kick-off against the North Queensland Cowboys at BlueBet Stadium.
Earlier this year, Royce displayed generosity and courage by sharing publicly that he had been diagnosed with younger onset Alzheimer's disease at the age of 61.
Through his commitment to completing this incredible challenge, Royce has raised awareness, and will make a difference to the lives of Australians impacted by dementia, now and long into the future, by raising much needed funds to support vital research.
I extend my heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to Royce for everything he has done.
I also thank Royce's many supporters, the Penrith Panthers, all the communities along the route, and everyone who donated and supported.
For more information on Royce's Big Walk, visit roycesbigwalk.com.au/
