Western Advocate

Man dead following accident with bogged bulldozer near Grenfell

Updated June 20 2022 - 6:29am, first published 6:24am
A man is dead following an accident on a rural property over the weekend. Photo: FILE

A man has died after a farming accident on a rural property over the weekend.

