A man has died after a farming accident on a rural property over the weekend.
Just after 5.15pm on Saturday, June 18 emergency services were called to a property along Jerrybang Lane, Monteagle - which is south of Grenfell - following reports of a farming accident, Hume Police District officers have confirmed.
"Police have been told a 33-year-old man was using a bulldozer to conduct works on a dam, when the machinery became bogged," a police spokesperson said.
"Two men arrived to help remove the bulldozer with a tractor, when a metal shackle struck the 33-year-old man in the head."
Emergency Services arrived on scene as fast as they could after receiving the call.
"Officers attached to the Hume Police District and paramedics arrived soon after, but the man could not be saved and died at the scene," police said.
"A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner."
