Bannerman Crescent shooting was targeted, police say

A DRIVE-BY shooting in Bannerman Crescent on Monday night was targeted, according to the city's top cop, who says there is no ongoing risk to public safety.
Detectives and specialist police remain on scene at a Bannerman Crescent home into which a number of shots were fired just after 9pm on Monday.
At the time, a 40-year-old woman and her two children, both aged under three, were inside.
They were not hurt in the incident.
Superintendent Bob Noble, from Chifley Local Police District, said police were on the scene within one minute of receiving the triple-0 call on Monday night.
He said police have identified that a number of shots were fired from a firearm into the dwelling.
"The woman and two kids have been removed for their safety and are being looked after in an alternate address," he said.
Supt Noble said police immediately established a crime scene and have remained on scene processing that site, as well as seizing a number of exhibits.
"Our initial inquiries do indicate that this was a targeted attack. It's not a random attack insofar as we understand the incident and I assure the public there is no ongoing threat," he said.
As investigations remain in their infancy, police have not yet established what type of gun was used in the shooting.
"We have the forensic ballistic unit analysing exhibits seized at the scene which will help us determine that and many other things," Supt Noble said.
Supt Noble said police were unable to comment on why the house was targeted.
"That is subject to the perimeters of the investigation and that's in a sensitive phase.
"I can't speculate on that, but the important thing is it [the shooting] doesn't appear to be random and we do not believe there is any ongoing public safety risk at this time.
"Police remain at the scene and will be there for some time to continue our forensic examination.
"We will continue to canvass other sources of evidence, including people in the areas and CCTV, and we would urge anyone who may know anything about this or who saw or heard anything about this or might be in possession of CCTV or dashcam or other electronic holdings in that area at that time or shortly after 9pm to contact police or Crime Stoppers and pass that information on," he said.
Anyone with information or CCTV should contact Bathurst Detectives on 6332 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
