Police investigations suggest Kelso shooting was targeted

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated June 21 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:30am
Bannerman Crescent shooting was targeted, police say

A DRIVE-BY shooting in Bannerman Crescent on Monday night was targeted, according to the city's top cop, who says there is no ongoing risk to public safety.

