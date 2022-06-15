Western Advocate

Money's there, but now the hard work begins on $200 million hospital redevelopment planning

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 15 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western NSW Local Health District CEO Mark Spittal at Wednesday's announcement. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

THE money has been secured for a redevelopment of the Bathurst Hospital, but Western NSW Local Health District CEO Mark Spittal says there is plenty of work to be done before any construction begins.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.