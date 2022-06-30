Census shows how Bathurst has grown: in population, average age and rental burden

BATHURST and surrounds have added more than 2500 people in the five years since the last Census.
The 2795 postcode area population grew 6.7 per cent, from 39,878 people to 42,550, in the five years to the 2016 Census.
Advertisement
That then grew by 5.9 per cent, to 45,077, in the five years to the 2021 Census, whose data was released this week.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics says men (50.3 per cent) outnumbered women (49.7 per cent) in 2021 and the median age of those in the postcode area was 39 - which was up on the average age of 37 in 2016.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Though there has been a lot of talk about the rental squeeze in Bathurst, the median weekly rent actually grew more between 2011 and 2016 than it did between 2016 and 2021.
It increased by almost a third from 2011 to 2016, from $211 to $275, and by 16 per cent between 2016 and 2021, from $275 to $320.
Tellingly, though, the proportion of renter households in the 2795 postcode where rent payments were greater than 30 per cent of household income was 29.9 per cent in 2021 - well up on the 11.3 per cent for the same category in 2016.
In the 2011 Census, the proportion of renter households in the 2795 postcode where rent payments were equal to or greater than 30 per cent of household income was just 9.3 per cent.
Also of note was that the Census figures were taken last year, which means some of the more dramatic recent changes in the real estate market in the city have not been captured.
It was reported in May, for example, that Central West (which includes Bathurst) house values had grown 4.4 per cent for the quarter and 31.5 per cent in the past year.
Bathurst Regional Council told the Western Advocate in April this year that "a tightening in housing supply in Bathurst over the past year" was due to a range of factors, including "a slightly higher population growth rate than trend, supply chain and labour shortages, and land owners with approved residential developments delaying the release".
Council also said the trend of Sydneysiders moving to Bathurst had increased due to the changes caused by COVID.
"Residents are moving for a range of reasons, including local employment, particularly in health services, and family ties," mayor Robert Taylor said in April.
"Discussions with new residents does indicate an increasing number are retaining jobs in Sydney and working from home in Bathurst, travelling to Sydney on an as-needed basis."
The Central NSW Joint Organisation - a collection of councils that includes Bathurst - noted earlier this year that, in the 12 months to June 2021, the combined capital cities' population declined for the first time on record as people moved to the regions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.