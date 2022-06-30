Western Advocate

Census shows how Bathurst has grown: in population, average age and rental burden

MW
By Matt Watson
June 30 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Census shows how Bathurst has grown: in population, average age and rental burden

BATHURST and surrounds have added more than 2500 people in the five years since the last Census.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.