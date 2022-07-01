The Bathurst community came together on Sunday, June 19, to get dirty and plant some trees by the Macquarie River.
Commencing at 10am in the morning, people gathered at Macquarie/Wambuul River Hereford Street Reserve, downstream from the Hereford Street bridge, on the Kelso side.
There was a dedicated group of volunteers lending a hand to maintain the site.
