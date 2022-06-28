Western Advocate

Charles Sturt University Higher School Certificate Study Days move from online to on-campus

Updated June 28 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:24am
Let's get physical: Study days move from online to on-campus

UPCOMING Charles Sturt University Higher School Certificate Study Days will be held on-campus for the first time after two years online due to COVID.

