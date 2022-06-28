Let's get physical: Study days move from online to on-campus

UPCOMING Charles Sturt University Higher School Certificate Study Days will be held on-campus for the first time after two years online due to COVID.
CSU says the study days will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, July 5, 6 and 7 at the Bathurst campus.
"We run this event to assist year 12 students from our campus footprint to successfully complete their final exams and transition into tertiary education," Charles Sturt Division of Students acting manager of sales and student recruitment Kristen Carter said.
CSU says the study sessions in advanced and standard English, advanced and standard maths and chemistry will be delivered by expert HSC exam markers.
The university says the sessions are "an opportunity for Year 12 students to start to build a connection with Charles Sturt University" before they submit their Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) applications.
CSU says registrations are essential and can be made on the university's website.
